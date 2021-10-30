33,970 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

