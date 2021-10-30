$342.25 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce sales of $342.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.46 million and the highest is $345.05 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RadNet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

