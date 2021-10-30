3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,354.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.69) and last traded at GBX 1,352 ($17.66), with a volume of 906163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($17.43).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,304.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,258.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

In other news, insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders purchased 1,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,371 over the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

