4,505 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 246,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

