480,211 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48.

Several research firms have commented on VWE. began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

