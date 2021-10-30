$5.21 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.77 to $25.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $36.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,779.03. 175,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,862.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,657.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

