$5.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings per share of $5.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.33. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $30.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $29.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $622.32. 552,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average is $581.21.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.