5,000 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.20 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

