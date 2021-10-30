52,100 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of TU opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

