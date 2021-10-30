52,346 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.