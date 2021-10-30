53,939 Shares in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

