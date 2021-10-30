$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post sales of $54.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.63 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $184.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $192.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $329.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,076. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insmed by 22.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

