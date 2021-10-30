6,400 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 571.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

