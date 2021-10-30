75,000 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

ZETA opened at $8.26 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

