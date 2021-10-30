7,624 Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 391.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $578,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Guess? stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

