777,661 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.