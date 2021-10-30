$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report sales of $781.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.40 million to $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 363,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,985. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

