$8.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 854,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,337 shares of company stock worth $8,387,890 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 94.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Jabil by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Jabil by 2,893.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 187,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 180,966 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

