$800.98 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post sales of $800.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $697.80 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $198.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

