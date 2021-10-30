$87.36 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $87.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.69 million to $88.85 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,735,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.06. 471,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,707. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

