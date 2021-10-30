888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. 888 has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

