$92.52 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $92.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.46 million and the lowest is $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.20 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $830.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $44.35 on Friday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

