$95.75 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce sales of $95.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $95.50 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $76.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTI. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

