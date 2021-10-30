97,281 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

