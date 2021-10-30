981 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $261.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.
Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
