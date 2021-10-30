981 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $261.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

