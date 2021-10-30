9,883 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.