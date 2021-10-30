A10 Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 call options.

ATEN opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

