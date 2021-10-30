AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.