Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.81 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $153,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

