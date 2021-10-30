Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Tops $7.47 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $147,604.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

