Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce $6.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.24 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

