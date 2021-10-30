Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 4.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.68. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 818,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $7,876,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

