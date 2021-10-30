Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 4.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.68. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 818,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $7,876,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.