Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

