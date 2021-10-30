Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

