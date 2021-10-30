Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.