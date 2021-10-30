Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,838,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

