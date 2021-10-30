Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Shares Sold by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC decreased its position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 13.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

