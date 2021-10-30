AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 147,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

