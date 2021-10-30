AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGF.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.10.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B stock opened at C$7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$554.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.43 and a 12 month high of C$8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.