Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

