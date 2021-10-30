Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston Sells 27,922 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
