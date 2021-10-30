Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston Sells 27,922 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.