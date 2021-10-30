Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a $74.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 228,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

