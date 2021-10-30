Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.25 ($3.82).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.07 ($4.79) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.07 and a 200 day moving average of €4.33.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

