Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DETNF. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $41.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.