Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 576 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.52. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

