Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 119,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,735,475 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $8.28.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

