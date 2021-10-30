Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

