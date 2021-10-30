Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 63.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 367,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $310.25 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $173.04 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

