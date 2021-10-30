Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.36 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 462.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its position in KE by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KE by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 454,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 156,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

