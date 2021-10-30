Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

ALDX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 612,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $526.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

